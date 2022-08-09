Tropical Storm Mulan to Hit Laos This Week

Tropical storm Mulan is expected to reach Laos this week before weakening into a depression on Thursday.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a forecast earlier today saying that tropical storm Mulan will move into northern Laos from Vietnam, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in the northern parts of the country.

Mulan is expected to reach Laos late Wednesday or on Thursday, before tapering off.

In the central provinces, including Vientiane Capital, there will be thunderstorms over the next few days, as well as moderate to heavy rain and strong winds in some areas.

Southern provinces will likewise see more heavy thunderstorms and rain.

Authorities have warned people across the country of the continued risk of floods, landslides, and other natural disasters due to torrential rain.

Some provinces in Laos have already been inundated by floods, including Savannakhet and parts of Vientiane Capital.

Sekong Province has been placed on high alert as a nearby dam in Vietnam has indicated it will release water.