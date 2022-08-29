Phoutsavanh Vongkhamxao Crowned Miss Grand Laos 2022

Phoutsavanh Vongkhamxao has been declared the winner of Miss Grand Laos 2022 and will go on to represent Laos at the Miss Grand International 2022 pageant in Indonesia this October.



The 25-year-old, known as Dina (MGL15), was crowned Miss Grand Laos 2022 at an event held at the National Convention Center in Vientiane Capital on Saturday evening.

Ms. Phoutsavanh was initially selected as one of the top five finalists to compete in a question-and-answer round before the results were announced.

Phoutsavanh introduced herself during an interview, saying that she is an employee at Lao Development Bank.

“Entering this pageant is one of my dreams. I’m giving it a go because life is short – you have to live like there’s no tomorrow!” Phoutsavanh said, expressing her passion and excitement for the competition.

Ms. Phoutsavanh, the newly crowned Miss Grand Laos, received a crown inspired by That Luang Stupa, as well as LAK 100,000,000 in cash, Lao Airlines flights, and other prizes.

The first runner-up was Ms. Soukanya Soulivong, the second runner-up was Chitta Thipphonephosy, and Kittima Khanthapengxai was the third runner-up.