Nam Ngum 1 Dam Begins Operating New Extension

The expansion of the hydropower station in Nam Ngum 1 dam was officially launched on Saturday with assistance from the Japanese government.

The existing dam has been extended to the side, and a new power plant extension with an installed capacity of 40 megawatts was constructed.

The electrical and mechanical equipment now has a total installed capacity of 275 megawatts.

The ceremony beginning the operation of the new extension was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, and the Japanese Ambassador to Laos, Mr. Kenichi Kobayashi, as well as other officials.

Managing Director of Electricite du Laos, Mr. Chanthaboun Soukaloun, said during the launch that the project to extend the hydropower station had received a concessional loan from the Japanese government.

Mr. Chanthaboun spoke to the difficulties of expanding the hydropower station, saying that although it is only a small-scale project, construction was difficult because it required building beneath the water basin.

Nippon Koei, J-Power, and Lao Consulting Group (LCG) began work in April of 2014, creating a detailed design of the new structure. They also supervised the project through its completion.

Electricite du Laos also singed a contract with Hazama Ando Corporation for the construction and installation of mechanical works which began in the field in August 2017 and were completed in December of last year.

Another Japanese company, Voith Fuji Hydro KK Company, was responsible for the installation of electrical and mechanical equipment beginning in February 2018 and ending in March 2022. The company took on the tasks of designing, manufacturing, and installing all equipment for the new extension.