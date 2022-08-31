OPPO Explores New Technology Breakthroughs with Developers and Partners at OPPO Developer Conference 2022

Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – OPPO kicked off its 2022 OPPO Developer Conference (ODC 2022) today, unveiling its Pantanal cross-platform smart system, OPPO Carlink solution for enhanced smartphone-car integration, and the OPPO Sensehealth algorithm along with an RMB 2 billion plan to support developers and creators working with OPPO.

“We will live in a world where smart devices are everywhere. These smart devices should not be simply connected but integrated to serve users and help realize the future of the Internet of Experience,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “As we continue to transform into a company with its technology ecosystem, we look forward to joining hands with global developers and partners to build an open, symbiotic, and thriving ecosystem for all.”

OPPO’s Pantanal cross-platform smart system provides fully open integration for everyone

During ODC 2022, OPPO introduced Pantanal — its first cross-platform system designed to break boundaries between different devices and systems to let them truly connect and collaborate. With cross-device sensing and computing capabilities, Pantanal can better understand and anticipate users’ needs and provide services at the right time in the right way.

As a cross-platform system, Pantanal will make it easier for developers to develop and deploy services across multiple platforms, lowering cost while increasing efficiency.

OPPO introduced Pantanal – its first cross-platform system at ODC 2022

OPPO Carlink solution provides integration for smartphones and automobiles

With more and more people relying on their smart devices for in-car services and entertainment, OPPO has developed OPPO Carlink to enhance collaboration and integration between smartphones and automobiles. OPPO Carlink provides a new model for smartphone and car companies to work together. Users can access a smartphone’s computing power and app ecosystem without changing existing in-vehicle infotainment systems, while smartphones can provide services through the car via software pushes.

At ODC 2022, OPPO announced a partnership with SAIC Motor to work together on integrating smart devices and automobiles. This follows OPPO’s agreement with Tesla China earlier this year to use OPPO smartphones as digital keys for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in China.

Joint R&D leads to seamless, intelligent IoT experiences

OPPO has continued to expand its hardware portfolio as it builds up a rich ecosystem around its products and services. OPPO has introduced its broader portfolio of IoT products to over 50 countries and regions worldwide, achieving over 120% growth across all categories over the past three years.

Empowering global developers to build an open and integrated ecosystem

More than 300,000 developers and 700,000 creators have joined with OPPO to distribute their products and services to users across multiple platforms. The OPPO Open Platform supports developers in areas such as app services, graphics processing, and interconnectivity.

OPPO also announced that it will allocate RMB 2 billion worth of resources towards its Gravity Plan in 2023 to support developers in building an ecosystem together.

Improving quality of life through preventive health

With advances in sensor technology, algorithms, and data science, OPPO is working to improve the health of its users through preventive health approaches.

At ODC 2022, OPPO announced the debut of its self-developed OPPO Sense® algorithm, which features breakthroughs in cardiovascular health, fitness, and sleep tracking. OPPO will also further its collaboration with global partners to improve connectivity between IoT products and develop health management apps, hardware, and services designed to help detect the onset of certain chronic diseases.

OPPO announced the debut of its self-developed OPPO Sense® at ODC 2022

During the event, OPPO also shared updates from its first OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, which recently ended on August 29. The program was launched earlier this year to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring their innovative solutions to life and create a better future together with OPPO. Among 536 submissions from 39 countries and regions, ten winning proposals were selected, with each proposal exploring innovative solutions to challenges in Accessible Technology and Digital Health. In addition to receiving $46,000 in grants, the ten winners will receive support from OPPO and its partners to help them further develop and implement their ideas.

Guided by its brand mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” OPPO continues to work towards building an open platform that facilitates collaboration with developers and other partners. By joining forces with more developers and partners, OPPO will continue to enrich and expand its ecosystem, bringing seamless connectivity and smart experiences to more users worldwide.

Hashtag: #OPPO

