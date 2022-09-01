Suicide Bombing by Drug Dealer Kills 3 Cops in Luang Prabang

Four people including three police officers died in Viengkham District following the arrest of a drug dealer earlier on Thursday.

The police attempted to apprehend one of the drug dealers before one of them blew himself up to escape arrest.

Three police officers were killed along with the drug dealer and four officers were injured from unknown explosives.

Police in the district are investigating into the motives and trying to obtain further information to track and arrest members of the illegal drug trafficking network.

This story is developing.