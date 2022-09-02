250,000 Thai Tourists Visited Laos Between May and July

Thanks to the high-speed Laos-China railway connectivity, Laos has been seeing a steady stream of visitors from Thailand.

Since the second week of May and until the end of July, around 250,000 people have visited the country from Thailand. Most tourists visited Luang Prabang which also happens to be a UNESCO World Heritage site. And trips to the picturesque town were made infinitely easier with access to economical railway services which has drastically cut down travel time.

An influx of tourists has also resulted in a cash flow of an additional 800 million baht, according to government officials. And just this week, the Laos government announced that it is keen on attracting 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022, which is expected to generate more than 218 million U.S. dollars in revenue.

The increase in the number of international tourists has also positively impacted the supply of foreign currency, which would eventually make importing essential goods less expensive for the country.

In addition to foreigners visiting the country, 756,338 domestic tourists have also traveled locally generating over 85.42 million U.S. dollars for the economy.