Razum International School Enters its Fourth Year of Operation and Rebrands as Astor International School

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 September 2022 – Boutique International Primary School Razum International School has marked its fourth year of operation by rebranding as ASTOR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL. The rebrand took effect on 15 August 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 academic year. The school’s new website at www.astor.edu.sg is now live with the new branding.

The school’s new logo preserves the bright red text of the original brand, and now incorporates a tree to symbolise growth, development and nature: fundamental elements of the school’s philosophy.

The rebrand happens at time of growth and development of the school. Astor has just expanded its class range, and now offers classes from Year 1 to Year 7 (ages 5 to 12). It has recently opened a custom-built new outdoor playground, expanded its extracurricular activity (ECA) offering, and extended its campus lease.

“It just felt like the right time for a brand refresh,” says Elena Holloway, the school’s founder. “I feel like we are now getting the payoff from three-plus years of really hard work. I’m so proud of what the school and its staff have achieved, and of the amazing parents and students in our school community.”

“We’ve always wanted to provide learning that is enjoyable, creative, student-centred and affordable, and I feel like we have now made that a sustainable reality. We now welcome students from 20 different countries. Our ECAs include cooking, drama, tennis, coding, swimming and language classes and many more. We are diverse and flexible, both for our students and the parents who entrust their children to us.”

Hashtag: #AstorInternationalSchool

About Astor International School

Based in the Tanglin area, Astor International School is a boutique school catering for students in the 5 to 12 age range. Renowned for its four-hour school day, affordable fees and flexible extra-curricular program, Astor has been teaching International Primary Curriculum, Singapore Maths and English since opening its doors on 19 August 2019. The school maintains a maximum class size per grade of 18 students, providing a holistic and individualised education which allows children to thrive academically. With annual fees from SGD14,900 for all ages, Astor is changing the face of international schools in Singapore.