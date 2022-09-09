Two Students Killed in Ice Truck Crash in Vientiane

Two male students tragically lost their lives after an ice truck collided with their motorcycle on Thursday morning in Xaythany District.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, crushing the bike under its enormous weight. The bodies of the two students were discovered under a pile of ice bags. The truck driver managed to survive the incident.

Authorities and police are now investigating the cause of this accident and will interrogate the driver. A similar accident occurred a couple of weeks ago in Donnoun village, when a truck hit a bike, also killing two students.

To control the increasing number of road accidents, the traffic police are now giving talks in schools about road safety, the importance of wearing helmets, and driving carefully.

In August, 58 persons were killed and 732 others were wounded in road accidents in the country. 107 students were injured or killed in said accidents.

The leading causes of road accidents in Laos include speeding, drunk driving, sudden lane changes, and breaking general traffic regulations.