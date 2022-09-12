Laos Leaders Send Messages of Condolences on Passing of Queen Elizabeth

President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh have each sent condolences to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Great Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The message from President Thongloun reads: “I was deeply saddened when I heard the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the beloved head of state of the British people, passed away on 8 September.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss for the Royal Family, the United Kingdom, and the British Empire, as well as the British people because the Queen was a respected mother and a great leader who dedicated her life to serving the British people and bettering the lives of her people for over 70 years.

On behalf of the people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to you, your family, and all the British people. May the soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh sent his own message of condolence, which reads: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news that Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who is the beloved head of state of the British people, passed away on 8 September.

On behalf of the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to His Highness and through His Highness to the Royal Family, as well as all the British people, on this occasion.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, also sent his condolences to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at Balmoral Palace, Scotland, aged 96. She was crowned in 1952, at the age of 25, after the death of her father, King George VI. In June, the UK hosted the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her accession, longer than any other monarch in the country’s history.

Laos and the United Kingdom first established diplomatic relations on 5 September 1955.