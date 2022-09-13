Laos Vice President Signs a Book of Condolences in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

The Vice President of Laos, Pany Yathotu, on behalf of the government, led a delegation of ministers to sign a book of condolences at the British Embassy on Monday for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The message from Vice President Pany reads: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on September 8, 2022.

On behalf of the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the people of Laos and personally, we would like to express our deepest condolences and share our sincere condolences to the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Royal family for this great loss.

Queen Elizabeth II was a respected head of state and a female leader who was an excellent role model for female leaders around the world who dedicated her life to serve the British people and make people lives better throughout the 70 years of her reign and also made an important contribution to strengthening and enhancing the friendship and cooperation between Laos and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

May the soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.”

Mrs. Khemmany Phonsena, Minister and Head of the Office of the President; Mrs. Bounkham Wolajit, Minister of Natural Resources Nature and environment; Dr. Bounfaeng Phoummalaysith, Minister of Public Health; Mr. Bounbaik Phandanouvong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Dr. Thongphat Vongmany, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry; Mr. Xayyakan Sisuvong, Former Ambassador of Lao PDR to United Kingdom; Mr. Wathuniyom Duangmala, Deputy Head of Department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at this visit.

On the same day, President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh also sent condolences to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Great Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.