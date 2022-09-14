The North American Preliminary Round of OPPOHack 2022 Will Begin and Empower Global Talents with the Synergy Between Industry, Academia and Research

The preliminary rounds of OPPOHack 2022 will kick off both online and offline at the same time

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 September 2022– ColorOS officially announced that two offline preliminary rounds of the OPPOHack 2022 will be held in North America at Yale University on September 17-18 (EDT) and at the OPPO US Research Center on September 24-25 (PDT), while the online preliminary rounds will be launched simultaneously. The top three of each preliminary round will be granted a “Fast Pass.” Ranking the scores of all the participants in both preliminary rounds, a total of 10 finalists (individuals or teams) will compete for the $40,000 grand prize in the final round. The event aims to build a platform for global makers to exchange and collaborate on innovative technologies, and bring technologies out of the laboratory to transform people’s lives.

The OPPOHack 2022, which was inaugurated on May 23, has attracted enthusiastic applicants from more than 50 countries and regions. Themed “Ubiquitous Services: Intelligence Linking the World,” it offers two topics: “Unhindered Cross-device Connection” and “User-centric Intelligent Services.” The participants are encouraged to brainstorm on the best solutions in visual enhancement, efficient algorithms, integrated perception, etc. in scenarios such as smart entertainment, smart learning, smart mobility and smart production. After registering online and competing online or offline, 10 finalists will chase for the prize.

Furthermore, three Tech Garage activities have been rolled out online to inspire global developers and discuss the future of ubiquitous services, themed “Redefine the Future of Ubiquitous UI/US,” “Influence of AI on HCI in the Near Future” and “Challenges and Opportunities of Multi-device Connection in Ubiquitous Service,” respectively. The Tech Garages drew wide attention from dozens of companies or organizations. More than 100 technophiles across the globe signed up and communicated with speakers in the Q&A session.

Now, the preliminary rounds will be staged on September 17. A stellar panel of mentors and judges, including Lin Zhong (Professor of Computer Science at Yale University), Rex Ying (Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Yale University), Zhen Xiu (Head of Software Engineering Technology Strategy at OPPO North America), Yiwei Zhao (Principal Engineer at OPPO North America), Jinyuan Zhou (Head of North America at Frees Fund) and Lingxiao Xu (Head of Equity Derivatives at UBS Investment Bank Division), will coach the participants throughout the event and support them to reach the next level.

Keep growing the ubiquitous service capability and bringing technologies out of the laboratory with the industry-academia-research model

In addition to the OPPOHack 2022, OPPO has cooperated extensively with universities and research institutes in recent years to empower global talents, facilitate the commercialization of many research projects, provided better products and services for users, and played a key role in advancing technology. The Pantanal system unfolded on ODC 2022, for instance, is the brainchild of this open cooperation model.

In the era of IoT, ColorOS will further team up with universities and research institutes on scientific innovation, talent training and external exchange, explore cutting-edge technologies with scholars, promote the application of research achievements, and bring better products and intelligent experiences to users.

