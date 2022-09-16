Laos Beauty Pageant Cancelled for Allowing Transgender Participants

Miss Fabulous Laos 2022, a pageant competition, which allows transgender women to participate, has been discontinued permanently.

Miss Fabulous Laos 2022 has made a statement on social media that all activities in the competition will be suspended from Friday.

This was announced after a notice was issued by the office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union in August which stated that any beauty pageants shouldn’t violate any rules set by the union. Going further, the union has now banned transgender participants from beauty pageants. This news has received considerable backlash from social media.

Miss Fabulous Laos 2022 didn’t want to stop transgender women from participating in the pageant but the union has declined their request to go ahead with the same.

The organizers were issued a notice that prohibited Miss Fabulous Laos 2022 from going ahead with the competition, but contestants were permitted to participate in other activities and events.

Miss Fabulous Laos has now put out an optimistic message on its Facebook page which hopes for a law that would guarantee members of the LGBTQ+ community equal rights in society.