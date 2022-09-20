Drunk Driver Cause of That Luang Pileup

Police have confirmed that an accident in Vientiane Capital involving five motorbikes and two cars last Friday has been attributed to a drunk driver.

Lt. Col. Amphone Khamounthone, Deputy Head of the Saysettha District Traffic Police Division, stated in an interview with Laos National Radio yesterday that the driver of a Toyota Fortuner had been heading toward That Luang Lake when the accident occurred.

The driver ignored a red light signal at the That Luang intersection and plowed through five motorbikes waiting at the lights. The vehicle then rushed into oncoming traffic, hitting two cars that had been turning right from Kamphengmueang Road.

While the offender initially blamed faulty brakes for the accident, Lt. Col. Amphone revealed that the driver had been under the influence of alcohol.

Fortunately, no party suffered serious injuries, and the driver has agreed to repay all damages to the victims.

The driver is expected to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

According to the most recent data from the Lao Ministry of Public Security, 58 people were killed and 732 others were wounded in road accidents in Laos in August.

Police say the primary causes of road accidents in Laos include speeding, drunk driving, sudden changes in direction, and general violations of traffic regulations.