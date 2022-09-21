Laos Football Team To Compete on FIFA Day in Brunei

The National Football team of the country will be participating in FIFA Day matches that will be hosted by Brunei at the end of September.

The Lao Football Federation reports that three national teams: Brunei the host, Laos, and the Maldives will compete with each other to gain FIFA ranking points.

This competition will also be a test for the Lao national team, prior to attending the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup to be held at the end of this year.

The competition schedule has been recently updated as follows: Laos Vs. The Maldives on 24 September at 4 PM, and Laos Vs. Brunei on 27 September at 4 PM.

The matches will take place at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah Sports Complex in Banda Seri Begawan City, Brunei.

“If Laos includes players like Billy Ketkeophomphone, Soukaphone Vongchiengkham, Keoviengphet, Phouvieng, Bounphachanh, Kydavone Souvanny, and Peter Phanthavong in the team, the Lao forward line up will have a great variety and will be able to attack the opposing team well,” a Facebook user commented adding, “and this will create more opportunities for them to score goals.”