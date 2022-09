Mercantile Pacific will offer the most advanced pro lineup ever with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the first 48MP camera on iPhone, [superfast 5G] Always-On display, Crash Detection, and an intuitive new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island, available in four gorgeous new colors — space black, silver, gold, and deep purple, in 20+ retail locations across Laos.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.mercantile.la