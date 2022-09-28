Lao Football Team Loses Two Matches on FIFA Day

After facing a 1-3 defeat against the Maldives on Saturday, the Lao national football team again suffered a 0-1 loss to the host Brunei on Tuesday.



Once the game started, the Laos team started attacking the opposition, but the Brunei team was disciplined in their defensive line throughout the match.

Unexpectedly, Brunei scored their first goal in the 26th minute. The Lao team attempted to score an equalizing goal and nearly made it happen at the end of the first half, but the Brunei goalkeeper managed to save it, and the score remained unchanged at the end of the first half.

The second half saw Laos attack Brunei numerous times but unfortunately, they were unable to sneak in any goals.

Although Lao coach made two substitutes in the forward line, it did not make much difference. The match was over, and Laos lost 0-1 to Brunei for the first time in history.

“The Lao football team needs to improve a lot before attending the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup at the end of this year,” a football fan commented adding, “however, the captain Bounphachanh Bounkong individually plays well and attempts to help the team always. He is the only one who scores goals for Laos.”

At the end, Maldives won over Brunei and Laos, gaining six points. The host Brunei finished with a win and a loss, earning three points. Surprisingly, Laos lost in two consecutive matches, ending the international tournament with a disappointing stint.