Laos Deputy PM Attends Shinzo Abe’s State Funeral in Japan

Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay alongside his wife and representatives from the Laotian government attended the official funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to pay their respects to the deceased leader.

Following the funeral, Dr. Sonexay met with Lao and Japanese business representatives in Tokyo, where he emphasized the importance of Japanese investment in Laos.

Japan is currently operating 146 development projects in Laos with a total investment of USD 317 million across sectors. Japanese companies also have investments in special economic zones in Laos, where they operate 55 projects worth USD 182 million.

“This meeting is very important for the Lao government as it is an excellent opportunity to provide information about the actual investment situation in Laos and the future direction in a world that is changing rapidly, with complications and challenges in many areas,” said, Dr. Sonexay

Dr. Sonexay then extended his gratitude to the Japanese government for its valuable cooperation and help in numerous areas. He said that Japan’s assistance had greatly helped Laos develop in areas like infrastructure, human resources, public health, agriculture, and forestry.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a crucial role in forging these ties of friendship and collaboration between the two countries. He also noted that PM Abe is highly respected in Laos, and is a vital figure in fostering positive ties between Japan and the country.