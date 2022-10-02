Luxury Vehicle Found Floating in Mekong River Near Vientiane

A Mercedes-Benz SUV was found floating in the Mekong River in Vientiane’s Hatsaifong District yesterday and is believed to be connected to another crime.

A viral post on social media shows the vehicle floating near the surface of the river, identifiable as a Black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The discovery of the vehicle is believed to be connected to a woman’s body found inside a suitcase on the Thai side of the Mekong River on Friday.

The witnesses who discovered the vehicle said that they checked and found that it had no passengers, leading them to conclude that it had not been involved in an accident.

Police have not reported any additional information or confirmed the identity of the owner of the car.

Meanwhile, a woman’s body found stuffed into a suitcase near Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, is believed to be a Lao national, according to Thai police, leading to a cross-border investigation.

According to Thai media, an unknown man in Laos has contacted authorities in Thailand regarding the remains, hoping to identify the victim.