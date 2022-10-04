Laos and Cuba Sign MOUs to Increase Cooperation in Key Areas

Laos and Cuba have signed four memorandums of understanding to further their collaboration in the fields of education, health, and agriculture during Cuba PM Manuel Marrero’s first official visit to Laos.

A signing ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office was attended by Lao Prime Minister, Mr. Phankham Viphavanh, and his Cuban counterpart, Mr. Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The agreements pertain to cooperative efforts in areas of education, scientific research, agriculture, health, and education projects between the National University of Laos and the University of Havana. The two leaders also discussed the possibility of developing trade links between their countries.

The Cuban PM and his delegation arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital on Sunday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Lao Minister of Education and Sports, Mr. Phout Simmalavong.

The visit, from 2 – 4 October, comes in response to the invitation extended by Lao PM, Mr. Phankham, and is aimed at growing the friendly ties between the two countries and making them more productive.

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh represented the government and the people of Laos in expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the valuable support and assistance provided to Laos by Cuba.

These include scholarships for the development of human resources, the dispatch of Cuban medical professionals to Laos, and boxing coaches to train Lao athletes.

The Cuban Prime Minister and his delegations will travel to Cambodia on 4 October as a part of his tour of Southeast Asia.