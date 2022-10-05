Donations Come in for Flood-Affected Residents in Attapeu

The public and various organizations have sent relief support to Attapeu province for people who lost their houses and belongings in the flood caused by tropical storm Noru.

Vientiane Times reports that the Red Cross branch in the province has distributed over 1,300 articles of clothing, 1,000 tents, and about LAK 30 million (USD 1,828) in cash to help in the rehabilitation of victims.

Some donated supplies were handed to 130 people in the Sanamxay district, by a team led by the head of the local Red Cross.

At least four southern provinces, including Salavanh, Sekong, Champasack, and Attapeu have been affected by flooding from typhoon Noru.

Heavy floods swept over Champasack neighborhoods of Bajiang and Soukhoumma last week, causing the collapse of bridges, roads, killing animals, and injuring people’s livestock.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare has urged province Disaster Management Committees, state and private organizations, and the people across the country to donate to the relief effort. The Labor and Social Welfare Department in the province of Attapeu will manage the equitable distribution of cash and donated goods to individuals in need.

The Ministry of Health is also organizing medical help for flood victims from central hospitals, urging provincial volunteers to aid to the health requirements of those affected by the floods.

Those interested to donate or want to enquire about the donation process can contact Red Cross in Attapeu province at 020 5678911.