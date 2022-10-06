36 People, Including 24 Children Killed at Mass Shooting in Thailand

At least 36 people were reported dead at a mass shooting in Na Klang district, located in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

The incident happened at a daycare center where a man opened fire and killed mostly young children and several adults on Thursday morning. Many people were injured as well.

In a statement released by the Thai police it was informed that the gunman was a former police officer. 34-year-old Panya Khamrap was fired from the force last year. According to Thai media outlet Khaosod, he was fired for his involvement with the methamphetamine trade.

He reportedly carried guns and knives and forced himself into the center which is operated by the Uthai Sawan tambon administration organization.

Khamrap escaped from the scene in a pickup truck with Bangkok’s license plate. After fleeing the incident, he also shot his wife and child to death in his house before killing himself.