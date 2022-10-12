Woman Found Dead Two Days After Boat Racing Accident in Xayaboury

A woman who was a member of a boat racing crew in Xayaboury fell from her boat and drowned on Monday. Her body was retrieved two days later from the river, 10 km away from where the boat capsized.

On the afternoon of October 10, a boat flipped over and sank during the boat racing festival on the Houng River in the Xayaboury district. At least five women were hurt, and one woman was reported missing.

The body of the deceased female crew member was discovered by a local rescue team on Wednesday, while the injured were recovering at a hospital in the area.

The woman has been identified as 43-year-old Ms. Khampoun Saengpaseuth. She was an air defense regimental soldier stationed in the Xayaboury district of Xayaboury province.

Throughout the two-day search for the victim, her daughter had been frantically posting about the situation on her Facebook profile. Although she is in mourning for her mother, she is relieved that her body was discovered and returned to her family.

Despite the accident on October 10, the Xayaboury Provincial administration managed to host the boat racing competition for the male category the next day.