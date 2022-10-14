Tropical Depression to Cause Rainfall in Southern and Central Laos This Weekend

The department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a warning to the public to look out for heavy rains as a tropical depression that originated in the south China sea is likely to hit parts of Laos between 14-15 October.

After hitting the Central coast of Vietnam, the depression is expected to move up towards central and southern Laos. Some areas will see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning along with strong winds starting 14 October, according to the weather department.

The rains are expected to affect the provinces of Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasack, Salavanh, Sekong and Attapeu. People have been asked to be careful of the heavy rains and gusty winds that might cause floods. Residents should also move their livestock and take care of their valuables during this time.

The rain is estimated to engulf 70 percent of the southern region with temperatures hovering between 20-28 degrees.

Central Laos will see light to moderate rainfall alongside strong wind in 50 percent of the region with temperatures ranging between 19-29 degrees. Vientiane Capital will only experience cold weather in the morning with the occasional strong wind and see temperatures of 19-32 degrees over the weekend.