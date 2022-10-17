Typhoon Nesat to Hit Laos and Vietnam this Week

The department of Meteorology and Hydrology in Laos expects that typhoon Nesat will make landfall in Vietnam and Laos between 17-23 October.

The typhoon will approach from the south of Hainan, China, and hit Northern Vietnam before becoming a depression storm and moving up towards Central and Southern Laos. Some provinces will see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Taiwan has already reported 268 hazards across the country, with 88 motorists in 254 vehicles stranded due to landslides caused by typhoon Nesat. Vietnam has also warned residents in its northern provinces to monitor and prepare for the typhoon as Nesat will be the sixth storm to hit Vietnam this year, according to Vnexpress.

The weather department in Laos has also said that the country will experience cold weather at night and in the morning this week onwards, with lows of 0 to 3 degrees Celsius in the country’s northern provinces and mountainous areas.

Central provinces, including Vientiane Capital, will continue to see cold weather with rains while southern provinces will get heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Authorities have warned farmers across the country to monitor the increase of plant diseases caused by a dip in temperatures and suggested them to use fungicides and chemicals if necessary to combat the problem.