Vientiane Judo Club Comes First in Lao Judo Championship

The Vientiane Judo Club got first place in the 11th Lao Judo Championships Minister of Education and Sports Cup, winning six gold, 11 silver, and three bronze medals.

Savannakhet province’s Judo club took second place, winning six gold, six silver, and four bronze medals while the Institute of Sport Club was the second runner up with five gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals.

The two-day event’s opening ceremony on Saturday saw attendance from Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Khanthaly Siriphongphanh, a representative of the Japanese Embassy to Laos, Ms Michiko Tsumura, President of the Lao Judo Federation, Mr Khemsath Philaphandeth, and other officials.

Mr. Khemsath said that the goal of the competition was to select promising and talented athletes to join the national team, and the players who performed well will be given an opportunity to take part in the 11th National Games in Xieng Khouang province in December and the South-East Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia in May next year.

At least 140 Judo fighters, ranging between junior and beginner levels, from nine clubs in Vientiane’s Savannakhet and Thailand’s Phuket province participated in the event, as they faced off in kata (dance) and other fighting categories.

Young men and women aged between 16 and 20 years competed in the kata event, while the fighting category saw contestants participated in matches for 12, 13, 15, 16, 20 and over 21 year age groups.

The championships prize money of LAK 100 million was donated by sponsors and the Lao Judo Federation. Thirteen referees judged the competition, and 35 volunteers were also stationed to make sure the rules were followed by participants.

The Federation awarded a cup and a cash prize to the winning club, and cash prizes were also given from the second to sixth placed winner.