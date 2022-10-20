Police in Bokeo Seize 3 Million Amphetamine Pills from a Pick-up Truck

Authorities in Bokeo’s Tonphueng district confiscated 3 million amphetamine pills from a pick-up truck parked on the roadside on Saturday.

The local police were in the middle of their patrolling around Simeuangngam village when they spotted a white Vigo pickup truck parked on the pavement without a license plate and with a black cloth covering its back.

While examining the truck, the cops were able to seize 350 packs weighing 385 kg and containing 3.5 million pills. They also discovered 66 kg of Ketamine packed in 66 packets.

The provincial police of suppression and anti-narcotics department have begun their search for the truck owner after confiscating the discovered drugs.

In September, Bokeo police seized 33 million amphetamine pills and crystal meth weighing 500 kg in a pick-up truck and from the house of two locals. They subsequently arrested the residents on drug trafficking charges.

This is yet another major drug bust this year as police continue to put more effort into arresting drug traffickers by the National Agenda on Solution for the Drug Problem.

The provincial police in Laos are working with their counterparts in China, Thailand, and Myanmar to combat the drug trade in the Golden Triangle area, where Bokeo is located.