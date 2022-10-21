Thai Smile to Resume Flights from Bangkok to Luang Prabang

Thai Smile Airways will restart direct daily flights between Bangkok and Luang Prabang at the end of this month.

The flights to the UNESCO World Heritage Town will start on October 30, according to the Thai Smile Airways website. The airline now also offers morning and afternoon flights between Vientiane and Bangkok.

Thai Smile Airways will operate daily flights to Luang Prabang with its A320 fleet, and the flight time will be around one hour and twenty-five minutes. Round trips start at USD 205 per person.

Thai Smile Airways suspended all international flights in March 2020 during the Covid-19 outbreak and is in the process of restoring flights on all its global routes.

There has be an increase in the number of flights operating between Thailand and Luang Prabang recently as Thai AirAsia also flies daily to Luang Prabang from Dom Mueang airport, and Bangkok Airways will resume daily flights to Luang Prabang just after Thai Smile on November 1.