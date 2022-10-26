Miss Brazil Crowned Miss Grand International 2022

Isabelle Menin from Brazil was crowned the new Miss Grand International 2022 on Tuesday evening.



The event which was live-streamed globally took place in West Java Province, Indonesia, and saw participation from 67 countries.

The 26-year-old was presented the crown by Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen from Vietnam who was Miss Grand 2021.

Miss Grand Thailand and Indonesia came second and third in the competition and Miss Grand Laos Dina Phoutsavanh Vongkhamxao was eliminated in the Top 20 round.

Despite her elimination, there was an outpouring of love and support for Miss Grand Laos on social media. Several users also praised how she showcased a traditional Lao costume on a global stage during the competition.

The 25-year-old beauty queen won Miss Grand Laos this August and started preparing to compete in Miss Grand International. She is a graduate of Kent Institute Australia with a degree in Accounting and Business Management and works as a finance officer at a bank in Vientiane.