President of Laos Makes His First Official Visit to Brunei

The President of Laos made a three-day visit to Brunei this week to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and strengthen the relations and cooperation between both countries.

Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, his wife, and a Lao delegation were welcomed on Tuesday morning at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, following an invitation from the Bruneian King.

On this occasion, President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This was his first official visit to Brunei since becoming President.

The leaders praised the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Brunei Darussalam National Chamber of Commerce and Industry for hosting a business-matching forum during the visit to discuss potential business opportunities.

President Thongloun Sisoulith invited Bruneian businessmen to invest in various sectors in Laos, particularly in agriculture, energy, and tourism. The two leaders also witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture and energy.

He also informed that Laos is ready to cooperate with Brunei and other ASEAN member countries to continue strengthening the ASEAN community. Laos is all set to assume the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024 as well.

The Lao leader stated that the decision to establish the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change in Brunei will be critical in combating the effects of climate change.

On the same day, President Thongloun Sisoulith also visited Brunei Shell Petroleum and Brunei Liquefied Natural Gas.

Laos and Brunei will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year. They first established diplomatic ties in July 1993.