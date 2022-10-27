63 Accidents, 11 Deaths Reported in Three Days in Laos

A whopping number of 63 accidents have been reported between October 22-24, resulting in eleven deaths across the country.

According to Lao Security News, these 63 accidents damaged 97 vehicles, injured 104 people, and killed 11 people. Vientiane Capital saw the highest number of accidents which were attributed mainly to drunk driving.

Thirteen accidents occurred in Vientiane Capital that claimed the lives of four people; 10 accidents took place in Luang Prabang which caused two deaths; two accidents led to two deaths in Salavanh; five accidents in Champasack resulted in one death, and four accidents took place in Bolikhamxay killing one person.

The provinces where accidents happened without any causalities were: Vientiane province with nine accidents; six in Savannakhet; two each in Xayaboury, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha and Xieng Khouang; one accident occurred in Xaysomboun.

Earlier this month, 101 accidents were reported during the annual boat racing festival, resulting in the damage of 186 vehicles , causing injuries to 175 people and claiming the lives of 13 people. In this instance as well, Vientiane Capital reported the highest number of accidents.

Throughout September, at least 750 people were injured in road accidents and 62 people succumbed to them. Vientiane Capital had the most road accidents, followed by Savannakhet, Champasack, Attapeu and Luang Prabang provinces.

The main causes of road accidents were driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, not obeying traffic signals and unsuccessful overtaking attempts.