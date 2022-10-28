Lao Soldier Found Dead After Stabbing his Partner and Son in Savannakhet

An army officer from the 208 military camp died by suicide after stabbing his partner and son at their home in Kaysone Phomvihane District, Savannakhet Province on Tuesday.



The body of the army officer was found on the outskirts of the district in a forest by a group of army officers and residents. The authorities also discovered his motorbike lying nearby.

On Tuesday, the couple had a serious argument before the husband attacked, stabbed his partner and son, and slit their throats. According to witnesses, he also managed to flee with a firearm.

The woman and the army officer were in a new relationship, and the son was believed to be his stepson.

The woman was reported dead at the incident but her son survived the assault and was taken to the district hospital. He continues to remain unconscious.

After his escape, police had been looking for the man for the last two days. Now that they have found him, they are investigating his motives for committing such a heinous incident.

Police are also cracking down on the illegal trade of firearms online, which they say is primarily responsible for the increase in violent crimes across the country. The rising crime and murder rate has also been attributed to a lack of employment, rampant drug use and gambling among the youth.

Earlier this month, a former Thai police officer opened fire and killed 38 people, including 24 young children. The death toll also includes his wife and son whom he killed before shooting himself.