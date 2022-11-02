A New Station Added to Laos-China Railway Freight Operations

All seven freight stations by Laos-China Railway are now operational after the official opening of the final freight station in Xay District, Oudomxay Province on Tuesday.

The seven stations that provide freight services include Vientiane South Railway, Phonhong, Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang, Nateuy, and Xay. This route will enable quicker and smoother transportation of goods in the region. The cost of shipping on this route is also 30-40 percent cheaper than by road.

The Xay Station is located in the center of Oudomxay Province, around 530 km from the capital of Vientiane, and 30 km from the Chinese border of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

The station serves as a cargo transportation station, as well as an export center for produce, agricultural products, renewable crops, metal ore and for passenger transport as well.

The Laos-China railway has recorded a total of 739 million passengers and 851 million tons of freight in the last 10 months of operation. In September, it shipped 125 million tons of goods, setting a record for the most amount of freight shipped in a month.