ixFintech Group Limited Announces ixWallet®2.0 Bringing New NFT Features connecting to Top NFT MarketPlace and On Chain intelligence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – IX Fintech Group Limited (“ixFintech”) is honoured to announce the successful upgrade of ixWallet®2.0 bringing new features such as Non-fungible Token (NFT) storage and quantitative transaction analytics to further boost user experience.

The new enhancement of ixWallet®2.0 now provides easy access of top NFT collectibles on the blockchain including Bored Ape Yacht Club. CryptoPunks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and The Sandbox etc. such that users can easily manage their NFT portfolios and check their value. Users can now transfer NFTs, sending collectibles to their friends and view their collection in the wallet. Its browser extension applying Wallet Connect provides easy access to Web3 sites such as OpenSea NFT marketplace with just a couple of clicks. Now users can store their DeFi assets in one place.

ixWallet®2.0 is now as well integrated with built in IntoTheBlock Analytics Platform bringing more intelligence to quickly access information. The analytics on-chain metrics will include retail/institutional transaction demographics, statistics, transaction flow, and more. Users can use these data to understand the market trading sentiment in order to make trading decisions. The analytics will cover the top 50 cryptocurrencies according to the Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS™”) of IX Asia Indexes to be reviewed half yearly.

“The new ixWallet®2.0 enhancement marks an innovative advancement in our ongoing development journey to provide analytics intelligence for our customers. We are delighted to collaborate with IntoTheBlock on this exciting integration,” said Irene Wong, the founder and CEO of ixFintech.

Same as ixWallet®1.0, it has embedded the IronCAP™ post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithm approved by NIST. Also with a demonstration of the KYC on account opening and privacy identity authentication to support a safer and compliant digital asset managed ecosystem. Asset backed tea coin token Proof of Concept that is tokenised by ixFintech team with 17 smart contracts for token management is also made available on the ixWallet®2.0.

For more information about IX Fintech, please refer to http://ixfintech.com/

Hashtag: #ixFintechGroupLimited

About IX Fintech

IX Fintech Group is a Hong Kong based digital assets award winning company, including HK FinTech Awards, HK FinTech Impetus Awards, IFTA Awards and TADS Awards. The company’s mission is to bridge the traditional finance and new digital finance in a secured and compliant way. In the past 3 years, the Group won awards in different areas including cross boarder payment solution, blockchain technology, wealth management and trading platform etc.

IX Fintech Group created a DEFI machine, DAEM (Digital Asset Exchange Machine) and ixWallet® both installed with post quantum computing security, and the Bitcoin Lei see, all world’s first in the market. The whole system is truly decentralized, to provide users an “instant trading- instant settled” into clients’ unique wallet new and better experience, eliminating all middle parties default risk.

ixWallet® 2.0 newly released is a truly distributed ledger wallet that enables users to manage not only cryptos but other kinds of digital assets. Transactions are transparent and can be checked from public proven websites. ixWallet® 2.0 is protected from phishing. It is equipped with the next generation OTP solution.

For more information, please visit www.daemtech.com or the DAEM showcasing at Cyberport.

Website: https://ixfintech.com/

About IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) is the leading alternative asset index compilers in Asia. Its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks. 22 indexes are now running 7X 24 on the official website.

IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS™”) is to provide the professional worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. It also serves as a tool for asset allocation and portfolio analysis for digital assets market as well as product development. DAICS™ complements IX Asia Indexes to develop their own competitive digital asset indexes and index products from a robust global standard.

DAICS™ covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens (“ABT”), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December.

For more information, please visit https://ix-index.com/

About IntoTheBlock

IntoTheBlock is a state-of-the-art digital asset analytics platform that provides insights for both institutions and individual traders within the crypto trading ecosystem. The platform covers a number of cryptocurrencies and provides users with multiple signals across various areas of interest within any given cryptocurrency project. These include metrics on financials, network, ownership, and social media, among others. The platform also provides detailed analyses on DeFi, capital markets, derivatives, and NFTs.

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company’s remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I’m InTouch and I’m OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com