Lao Govt Holds Ceremony to Return Remains of Missing US Soldiers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony to hand over the remains of two soldiers who disappeared during the war in Laos at Vientiane’s Wattay Airport on Wednesday.



The remains of the two soldiers were discovered during a joint field operation by a Lao-American technical team. The survey was conducted in Pang district and Kham district in Xiang Khouang province.

The ceremony saw participation from the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bounleua Phandanuvong, Ambassador of the United States of America to Laos, Mr. Peter Haymond, who represented the United States of America government, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Vientiane Capital Government Office and several Lao-American technical staff who were working in the field.

From the north to the south of the country, the Lao-American joint technical committee has been undertaking a search for the remains of American soldiers who disappeared around four decades ago.

Throughout their period of cooperation of five years, the bilateral faculty also received support and assistance from local authorities alongside residents in the area where they held their investigation. To date, the Lao-American joint operation has discovered and verified the remains of 288 out of 573 soldiers who have been missing in action and handed them over to the US government.