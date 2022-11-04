Hong Seh Motors Launches New Website For Affordable Car Leasing & Commercial EV Leasing Plans

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 November 2022 –Premier car leasing company in Singapore , Hong Seh Motors, is announcing the launch of their new website. With this announcement, Hong Seh Motors is heralding a new age in car leasing in Singapore.

Aspiring car owners are bogged down and intimidated by sky-high COE prices and other fees when buying a car. But Hong Seh Motors aims to make car rental more seamless and affordable for the everyday Singaporean.

This website will become an all-in-one platform for leasing some of the top car brands in the country. Those who want to lease a vehicle for an affordable monthly fee can now do so through this platform, allowing them to pick a make and model of their choosing.

Some car brands carried by Hong Seh Motors include BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Lexus. They also have the latest models, allowing drivers the chance to use newly-released vehicles for personal or corporate use.

As a Singapore first, Hong Seh Motors also offers electric van rental in Singapore. Businesses that need a more sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport for commercial purposes will surely welcome Hong Seh Motors’ affordable EV rental packages. They can choose from several models from top EV brands, like DFSK and BYD.

Drivers can choose from two flexible car leasing packages: Lease-to-Own and Comprehensive Leasing. The first option allows them to buy out the car at the end of the lease.

Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Leasing Plan gives them a choice to renew the lease or swap the vehicle for another model after the lease.

Everything has already been covered by Hong Seh Motors — from the insurance and road tax to regular maintenance and servicing. Drivers need not worry about bidding for COEs, paying the road tax, or choosing a car insurance policy.

Instead, these flexible car leasing packages give them a chance to immediately drive their dream car on Singapore roads.

Simple, fast, and accessible. No other company does it better than Hong Seh Motors.

Hashtag: #HongSehMotors

About Hong Seh Motors

Hong Seh Motors was established 40 years ago in 1982 as a car dealership and leasing company for top-of-the-line luxury and performance cars in Singapore. It has since expanded its offerings by adding electric vehicles and other affordable car brands to its lineup.

Through car leasing, private individuals and businesses are offered a much more affordable way of navigating around Singapore’s major thoroughfares, as opposed to car ownership. Ultimately, Hong Seh Motors’ flexible plans set the gold standard when it comes to vehicle leasing in the Lion City.