Capgemini to boost its cloud and digital end to end transformation offerings in Japan with acquisition of BTC

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Today Capgemini announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire BTC Corporation (BTC), a leading cloud and digital services provider in Japan. The acquisition will enable Capgemini to further build its cloud and digital capabilities in the country to meet client demand for its end-to end services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tokyo, BTC comprises a 500+ strong team of highly skilled professionals that enables organizations to solve their most complex challenges with agile and efficient development. Its offerings focus on cloud integration related services to support the digital transformation journeys of its clients, who include several international and local brands.

“As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to organizations, Capgemini is acquiring BTC to strengthen our ability to enable clients in Japan to run their entire business in the cloud, with all the flexibility and sustainability benefits that this brings,” said Shinichi Tonomura, Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Japan and member of the Group Executive Committee. “This acquisition is a clear indication of our commitment to invest in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. I am delighted to welcome BTC to the team.”

“Our two organizations are highly complementary. Clients as well as team members will benefit from this acquisition. BTC will bring to Capgemini our deep cloud and digital expertise to augment its portfolio of services in Japan. While at the same time Capgemini’s scale and breadth of end-to-end services will offer significant added value to BTC’s clients,” said Ken Sugiyama, CEO of BTC. “In addition, providing an environment to maximize our employees’ potential has always been a key priority for us at BTC. Joining the Capgemini Group will open-up numerous new opportunities for our team members to expand and develop their careers globally.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents, including foreign investment regulatory filing, and is expected to close in the coming months.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

