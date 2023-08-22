GEODIS makes strategic investments in Asia expanding Road Network from Singapore to China

Equipped with industry-leading Internet of Things (IoT) security features and infrastructure, the GEODIS Road Network is integrated with major air and sea ports and offers multimodal options to meet customer needs for agile and flexible supply chains

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 Aug 2023 – GEODIS, a global leader in the transport and logistics sector, is driving its growth in Asia with strategic investments in its capabilities and infrastructure in the region. The company has expanded its Road Network from Southeast Asia (SEA) to China – solidifying its position as a leader in providing secure day-definite, cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China.The Road Network features advanced IoT technology and equipment for transporting goods securely for the High Tech, Semiconductor, Automotive, Engineering, Retail, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors. Investments have also been made to increase service frequency and to enhance its capabilities with dedicated customs brokerage and trade compliance teams at major border crossings to facilitate the seamless movement of goods. The Road Network integrates with major air and sea ports to offer customers a variety of multimodal options to meet the challenges of today’s fast-moving environment and their need for agile and flexible supply chains.The Road Network to Shenzhen will officially launch on 23 August 2023 and will subsequently be extended to Hong Kong, and in the near future to Indonesia, connected by an inter-modal road-sea service.In recent years, trade between ASEAN and China has grown rapidly, underscoring the significance of logistics in facilitating trade. Road freight has become one of the fastest-growing modes of transport in the ASEAN freight market with Thailand and Vietnam looking to invest further in infrastructure to support cross-border trade. The Road Network will enable GEODIS to access the expanding logistics sector in Asia Pacific, projected to reach US$4.5 trillion by 2029 with an anticipated growth of 5.24% from 2023 to 2029.“ASEAN and China are two of the fastest growing economies in the world. As the region remains poised for growth, GEODIS sees the extension of our Road Network to China as an opportunity to enhance our multimodal solutions and connectivity across major air hubs and seaports to give customers greater flexibility and reliability. We have made significant investments to our security, infrastructure and capabilities to ensure a safe and efficient flow of goods for our customers. Ultimately, we want to provide them with a competitive advantage to grow their business,” said Onno Boots, Regional President and CEO of GEODIS Asia Pacific and Middle East.Recognizing the need for high security, GEODIS has made significant investments into advanced IoT security equipment and processes to safeguard high-value shipments throughout the Road Network. With GPS-tracked, sensor-equipped containers, prime movers and trailers, the Road Network is monitored 24/7/365 by a professional command center, providing real-time, end-to-end visibility of shipments actual locations. Customers can access automated updates of shipment milestones including border crossings via GEODIS’ freight management solution.The Road Network will be equipped with industry-first truck safety and driver assistance features such as brake assist, stability control assist, hill hold assist and driver fatigue monitoring, to ensure utmost safety of people, vehicle and cargo.GEODIS also targets heightened economic, operational and environmental performance through high-utilization double-deck container loading, and reduction in carbon emissions through their fleet of new prime mover trucks. Last year, GEODIS added to their fleet seven new Mercedes-Benz Actros prime movers, equipped with the latest in security and safety technologies.The completion of the GEODIS Road Network from Singapore to China is part of the company’s continued investment to boost its capabilities and infrastructure to match their customers’ growth in the Asia Pacific region.Hashtag: #GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.



