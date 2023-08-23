Igniting Innovation: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2023 Aims to Inspire Secondary School Changemakers

1. Environmental Sustainability Sustainability remains a critical challenge today. Our society needs bold ideas to address our most pressing environmental issues and build a sustainable future.

2. Wellness Technological innovations hold the key to unlock better quality of life, physically and mentally, for Singaporeans. It will also play a vital role in battling pandemics and other health risks in our society.

3. Learning & Education Innovation and creative technology applications will play a pivotal role in transforming youths’ learning journey and prepare them more effectively for the evolving future.

4. Inclusive, Harmonious Society To build an inclusive and harmonious society amongst the diverse communities in Singapore, we will need approaches and solutions that encourage them to share commonalities, values and experiences with one another.

5. Singapore’s Digital Future As Singapore continues on its digitalisation journey, there are tremendous opportunities for the next generation of innovators to create future solutions that are uniquely Singapore, and to help the growth of our digital economy.



Eligibility : Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in any secondary school in Singapore.

Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes.

First Prize: S$10,000 worth of Samsung products S$6,000 cash prize

Second Prize: S$7,000 worth of Samsung products S$4,000 cash prize

Third Prize: S$5,000 worth of Samsung products S$2,000 cash prize



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – Samsung’s global competition, Solve for Tomorrow is back with its seventh edition in Singapore. Themed ‘Be the Change, Shape the Future’, starting from today until 15October 2023. This year’s competition is different as it is tailored for full-time students in Singapore’s secondary schools.Solve for Tomorrow 2023 intends to inspire and uncover the next generation of changemakers by encouraging secondary school students to think deeply about the social issues affecting their community and pioneer positive social change through technology and innovation.Aligned with Samsung’s global vision for CSR efforts – ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, the competition aims to equip students with the experience and mindset to unlock technology’s potential. It also gives students a platform to explore their passion and nurture their social responsibility, allowing them to grow and thrive as a global citizen.“We envision the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition as a catalyst to redefine youths’ connection with technology, empowering them to transition from mere users to technology creators with the potential to positively impact our community and environment,” said Dennis Jang, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “In a fast-evolving world, the interdisciplinary skills instilled in this competition – critical and design thinking, presentation and communications skills, as well as and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) knowledge, will definitely stand the students in good stead for their future.”Team Hearable, the winning team from the 2022 edition, shares their takeaways – “We are really thankful to Samsung for organising the competition, which encouraged us to apply knowledge from the classroom to solve problems in the real world,” said team lead Christopher Angelo. “Our participation in Solve for Tomorrow 2022 not only expanded our horizons beyond classroom subjects but also honed our skillsets and deepened our STEM knowledge. We encourage our fellow students and aspiring inventors to join this transformative experience.”Samsung has identified five broad themes for this year’s competition. Participants can develop their ideas around any one of these themes:Samsung has identified five broad themes for this year’s competition. Participants can develop their ideas around any one of these themes:From today until 15October 2023, students can submit their entries for the competition by forming groups of two to four from the same school and submitting their innovative ideas or solutions on the Solve for Tomorrow 2023 website A total of 10 teams will be shortlisted to showcase their solutions at the finale in December 2023. The top three teams will receive the following prizes:For more information visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/solvefortomorrow or reach out to the team at samsungsolvefortomorrow@infom.asia Hashtag: #Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

