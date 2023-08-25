Savannakhet Instructs All Entertainment Venues to Shut By Midnight

The Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Savannakhet Province announced on Tuesday that all nightclubs, karaoke bars, and entertainment venues must close their operations by midnight.

The announcement said that nightclubs, karaoke bars, and entertainment venues could open at 2:00 PM. However, any bright lighting and loud music must be turned off at 11:30 p.m. and all such venues must be closed by midnight.

As per the notice, music at regular restaurants needs to also be turned off by 10:00 p.m. This is to ensure that the peace of residents is not disturbed.

Additionally, the regulations state that customers under the age of 18 should be denied entry at entertainment venues serving alcohol.

According to the announcement, violators of the new regulations will face escalating fines and penalties. For the first violation, they will be fined LAK 1 million. For the second violation, they will be fined LAK 5 million and suspended from running their business for 5 months. For the third violation, they will be fined LAK 10 million, and their business license will be revoked.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions from the public. Some people support the new regulations, saying that they are necessary to maintain public decorum. Others oppose the regulations, arguing that they will be difficult to enforce.