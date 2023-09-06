Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun’s Upcoming Disney+ Original Series, THE WORST OF EVIL, Set To Premiere On September 27

Starring Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun, the original crime action drama series, THE WORST OF EVIL , will be released exclusively on Disney+ on September 27

, will be released exclusively on Disney+ on September 27 Represented by Spackman Media Group, Wi Ha-jun is also set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated second season of the international breakout hit, SQUID GAME, alongside the original cast comprising Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo

Emerging as an international star, Wi Ha-jun of Spackman Media Group won the rising star award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards in December last year, following his chart-topping Netflix drama, LITTLE WOMEN (2022), which was filmed in Singapore and Korea

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2023Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Wi Ha-jun of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), will star in the upcoming original crime action drama series, which is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 27.Set in the 1990s Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea,follows undercover police investigators who infiltrate the Gangnam Alliance, a massive criminal organization responsible for the illegal drug trade between Korea, China and Japan. Wi Ha-jun takes on the role of the charismatic leader of the Gangnam Alliance. Alongside Wi Ha-jun, Ji Chang-wook portrays a police officer while Lim Se-mi plays his wife. Created by Kakao Entertainment,is directed by Han Dong-wook and written by Jang Min-suk.Wi Ha-jun of Spackman Media Group became a worldwide sensation with his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in the first season of SQUID GAME. He is set to return in the highly anticipated second season of the international breakout hit alongside the original cast comprising Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo.In December last year, Wi Ha-jun won the rising star award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards, following his chart-topping Netflix drama, LITTLE WOMEN (2022), which was filmed in Singapore and Korea. According to Flixpatrol.com, the drama took the top spot in Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan and ranked 8globally on Netflix as of October 8, 2022. The series featured iconic landmarks in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton Hotel.In February 2022, he was selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer. He was also appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea in January 2022.Wi Ha-jun starred in highly popular K-drama BAD AND CRAZY (2021), which reached first place in viewership ratings for consecutive weekends after its release on 17 December 2021.Wi Ha-jun was also selected as the brand ambassador for the American premium casual brand BEENTRILL and released a beauty pictorial with YSL beauty in December 2021. Notably, he headlined the Korean crime thriller film, MIDNIGHT (2021), which received the Best Feature Award at the 13UK Grimmfest Film Festival.In addition to Wi Ha-jun, MSteam represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in the hit romance drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2020), and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.Hashtag: #SpackmanEntertainmentGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit charlesspackman.com and spackman-group.com/charles-spackman.



Since its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).



Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.



The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.



Production Labels



SEGL owns a 100% equity interest in Studio Take Co., Ltd. (“Studio Take“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020) and THE BOX (2021). Its latest film, A MAN OF REASON, premiered in the US at the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival. The film was also invited to the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, the largest film festival in North America, and the 55th Sitges Film Festival, one of the world’s top three genre film festivals. Studio Take shall also release an upcoming film, THE GUEST (working title), which is at the post-production stage and scheduled to be released in the second half of 2023 or first half of 2024.



SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 80 films (59 Korean and 21 foreign) including OKAY MADAM (2020), LONG LIVE THE KING (2019), MY FIRST CLIENT (2019), ROSE OF BETRAYAL (2018), THE OUTLAWS (2017) and SECRETLY, GREATLY (2013), which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS (2013), as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY (2013). In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012), a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information, please visit novusmediacorp.com.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).



The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.



Talent Representation



The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku, Han Ji-hyun, Park Keun-rok), MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee, Lee Cho-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Kim Sang-kyung) and Play Content Co., Ltd. (Hwang-hwi). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information, please visit spackmanmediagroup.com.



The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency, which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.



Strategic Businesses



The Company also operates a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.



For more details, please visit spackmanentertainmentgroup.com.



