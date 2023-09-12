Crayon Fortifies ‘Journey to Value’ for Partners with Extended Cybersecurity Services

Amid 43% of Cyber Attacks Targeting SMBs and Only 14% Prepared, Crayon’s New Security Assessments Fortify Revenue Streams and Offering to Partners

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023 – Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation today announced the inclusion of two targeted security assessment services as part of its commitment to the ‘Journey to Value’ initiative aimed at optimizing value and revenue for channel partners. These assessment services deliver significant insights to an organisation’s cybersecurity strength and resilience and offers risk mitigation measures to reduce exposure to threats, prevent data breaches, protect business reputation, and ensure compliance with regulation.“While 70% of SMBs plan to migrate to cloud-based solutions in the next two years, our Future of Operations study revealed that over half lack the necessary security protocols. These new services are not just an add-on but a fundamental part of our ‘Journey to Value’ initiative to empower our partners holistically,” said Warren Nolan, SVP Channel and Strategy at Crayon, addressing the urgency and the mismatch in preparedness. “The new security offerings aim to enable resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) to upgrade their cybersecurity measures effectively.”Crayon is introducing two comprehensive assessments: Cloud Security Assessments and Essential Eight Maturity Assessments.Cloud Security Assessments aim to assess security vulnerabilities in Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. Partners receive a detailed report that spells out both immediate and long-term actions for security improvements, enabling them to offer a full-spectrum IT solution to end customers.Essential Eight Maturity Assessments, on the other side, operate under guidelines from the Australian Cyber Security Centre, evaluating eight core cyber security mitigation strategies, offering partners a vehicle for providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, thereby meeting their end customers’ holistic IT needs.“In an environment where the risk is high and preparation is low, it is vital organisations have visibility into their security posture and clear guidance on prioritised improvement. The current skills and resource gap in the market poses significant challenges to our partners in delivering these types of services. Now we can do the heavy lifting for our partners, providing them with the tools they need to improve their customers cybersecurity and add new revenue streams,” said Scott Hagenus, Security Solutions Director at Crayon APAC.Supplemented by a robust team of over 35 cybersecurity experts, Crayon’s assessments are designed to be an extension of partner capabilities, enhancing rather than competing with them.“Having previously worked as a reseller, I hold a deep understanding of the challenges our partners encounter within their solutions toolkit. I’m genuinely delighted that we have the opportunity to play a role in bridging this skills gap through our channel security services,” said Joel Ramirez, Channel Commercial Director APAC at Crayon “Our primary aim is to guarantee the utmost safety for their customers’ invaluable data. These newly introduced assessments hold a dual advantage for our partners. They not only provide an additional revenue stream but this toolkit enables partners to proficiently address the end-to-end security and compliance requirements of their customers.”Crayon announced recently the addition of Backup as a Service to its Partner portfolio and will continue to add services aimed at closing gaps to empower its partner’s IT offerings.Hashtag: #Crayon

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 3,800 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses’ IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com.