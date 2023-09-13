Lao Vice President Meets Putin to Bolster Laos, Russia Bilateral Ties

In a move to strengthen bilateral ties between Laos and Russia, the Lao Vice President, Pany Yathotou met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Vladivostok, Russia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to President Putin who extended a warm welcome to VP Pany, Laos, and Russia have a longstanding relationship, and President Pany herself has made some remarkable contributions to the development of relations between the two nations.

“We know you as our good, reliable friend. You have visited our country several times and, as chairman of parliament, you have made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral parliamentary relations,” he said.

President Putin also asked Ms. Pany to convey his regards to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is currently in Cuba to attend the G77 Summit.

While thanking the Russian President for extending an invitation to Laos to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum, Ms. Pany said, “Due to the previously agreed state visit of our President to Cuba to attend the G77 summit, he was not able to personally participate in this event.”

Additionally, the Russian Leader commented on the humanitarian ties between Laos and Russia which both nations have been taking steps to grow over the years. He specifically highlighted the influx of Lao students to study medicine at Russian universities as part of this development initiative.

President Putin also spoke about the military collaboration between the two nations, expressing hope for future growth in this area.

“Contacts also continue through military departments. I am sure that all this has good prospects for development,” said the Russian leader.

From 10-13 September, Vice President Pany is attending the Eastern Economic Forum as a senior foreign guest. The event aims to develop economic cooperation between participating countries and encourage foreign investment in the region.

After attending the forum, President Putin left Vladivostok to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region.