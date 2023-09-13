World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle Jets in to City of Dreams

The acclaimed British artist to Perform His First Ever Live Creation in Macao Celebrating His First Solo Exhibition in Macao and Unveil his World Premiere Art Creation

MACAO – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – Following the successful launch of the ‘Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao’ in early August, Melco Resorts & Entertainment welcomed the highly anticipated, world-famous contemporary artist to the City of Dreams for his first-ever live creation in Macao, unveiling his latest world premiere art creation.Today, at City of Dreams, in celebration of “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao”, Mr Doodle jetted into the flagship integrated resort of Melco to provide an exclusive demonstration of his unique creative process, showcasing his artistic talents by doodling a giant 2.5-meter by 1-meter sculpture with City of Dreams logo in front of a live audience exclusively for Melco. Mr Doodle also hosted a ceremony unveiling his latest world premiere art creation with Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau; Ms. Cheong Man Fai, Head of the Department, Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts, Melco Resorts and Entertainment and Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Forward Fashion Group.The latest world premiere art installation – “Mr Doodle | Mickey Mouse” Sculpture, stands at 30cm in height and adds a playful and artistic twist to the beloved Disney character, Mickey Mouse. The art piece captures the iconic character in his most classic pose with hands tucked behind his back, toes pointed, and standing tall with pride. Limited to only 500 pieces worldwide, each highly sought-after piece has been meticulously crafted from premium resin while the main body of the sculpture features a recurring arrangement of doodles created using Mr Doodle’s relief technique.Co-organized by Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Artelli, with the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” will be on display at City of Dreams until October 15. The exhibition features 24 original art pieces and four large-scale art installations created exclusively for City of Dreams. It is curated by Pearl Lam Galleries, Artelli and ARTOX GROUP and holds the distinction of being the Special Exhibition of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”.Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts, Melco Resorts and Entertainment said, ‘Melco is excited to welcome world-acclaimed artist Mr Doodle for his visit to the city showcasing his first-ever live creation performance exclusively at City of Dreams. In alignment with Melco’s commitment to diversification and fully supporting the Macao SAR government’s initiative on promoting the cultural exchange and artistic learning, we are honored to dedicate more incredibly diverse art and cultural activities for all Macao visitors and locals.”Born in England, Mr Doodle is one of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists, known for creating distinctive artworks characterized by intricate black and white lines and patterns that infuse everyday objects with a lively touch, his works have been exhibited in major galleries around the globe.In addition to the new live art creation, the exhibition also features four specially created art installations that are accessible to guests around-the-clock throughout the flagship integrated resort. These installations include “Doodle Love Wall”, a large wall at City of Dreams Level 1 covered in Mr Doodle’s signature patterns, boldly outlined figures, and symbols and motifs representing love; the “Doodle Showroom”, an expansive 52-meters by 20-meters façade outside The Showroom adorned with Mr Doodle’s signature ‘doodling spaghetti’; the “Doodle Hall”, a breathtaking immersive artwork covering the floors, walls and pillars of the Main Portal of City of Dreams with Mr Doodle’s lively interlocking designs, alongside a giant LED video wall showcasing Mr Doodle’s creative journey and the attractions of his first exhibition in Macao; and the “Doodle Cube”, a multimedia art installation in the lobby of Morpheus that animates the diamond-shaped geometric structures, fluid curves, and free-flowing forms found in the hotel’s architecture. Meanwhile, Mr Doodle’s 24 original artworks at Artelli, the Pioneering Multi-dimensional Art Space, at The Showroom, are available for art tour by online reservation. Morpheus Lounge has also launched the Mr Doodle Afternoon Tea Experience, allowing guests to view the “Doodle Cube” while experiencing a unique and artistic afternoon tea for a complete immersive artistic journey exclusively at City of Dreams.Hashtag: #Melco

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







Artelli is a Pioneering Multi-dimensional Art Space. Joining hands with artists, Artelli has a strong devotion to deliver art projects, including exclusive and debut collections. In the future, the art space would ascend into the world of Metaverse, NFTs and more. Artelli creates exceptional art experiences and atmosphere, reimagining art with brands and culture collaborations to unveil a state-of-the-art multi-dimensional and diversified space, setting them apart from traditional retail and art exhibition models.



Artelli will be expanding footprints worldwide in the next five years, from the Greater Bay Area to mainland China, Hong Kong China, Tokyo, Seoul, New York, London and Paris, becoming the new global landmark of art and culture.





