Lao President Meets with Cuban Leaders to Deepen Bilateral Ties, Attends G77-China Summit

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Cuban President Diaz-Canel met in Havana on Wednesday, where President Thongloun also attended the G77+China Summit. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared interest in expanding cooperation in a variety of fields.



Cuban President Diaz-Canel expressed his appreciation for President Thongloun’s visit to Cuba, which he said demonstrates Laos’s commitment to the G77+China cause and its support for Cuba’s presidency. “We are very grateful for this,” he added.

On the same day, President Thongloun also met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to reiterate their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across several areas of mutual interest, like agriculture, health, sports, politics, the economy, and trade, the Vientiane Times reported.

PM Marrero commended the close ties between Laos and Cuba since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 1974. He noted that friendly relations and cooperation have flourished since then, with many high-level delegations from both countries visiting each other to discuss and strengthen cooperation, particularly in sectors like education, health, and agriculture.

At the meeting, President Thoungloun also emphasized the importance of PM Marrero’s visit to Laos last year, which further strengthened bilateral ties and cooperation.

Additionally, during their interaction, PM Marrero invited Laos to attend the 39th Havana International Fair in November.

President Thongloun and his delegation arrived in Cuba on Monday to participate in the G77+China Summit in Havana from 15-16 September, where leaders from over 100 countries will discuss and coordinate collective and practical responses to current challenges.

The G77 is a group of 134 developing nations, including Laos, that are part of the United Nations. Founded in 1964, the G77 works to boost economic, scientific, and technological cooperation among its members and to advocate for the interests of developing countries at the UN.