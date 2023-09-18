My Play For Asia launches “GOH – The God of Highschool,” the latest version of the beloved game that has taken the mobile gaming world by storm first launched in 2015 in Korea.

Engage in epic battles in the latest version of GOH – The God of Highschool, a full 3D action RPG adapted from the popular Webtoon “The God of High School.”SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – MY PLAY FOR ASIA announces the official launch of “GOH – The God of Highschool,” the latest and most exciting version of the beloved game that has taken the mobile gaming world by storm. Based on the original Webtoon with an astounding 5.4 billion cumulative views worldwide, “GOH – The God of Highschool” promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience like no other.
The God of Highschool Webtoon
Dive headfirst into the captivating world of Mori Jin, a high school student and Taekwondo specialist, as he embarks on a tumultuous journey in “The God of High School,” a fighting tournament that promises the victor anything they want. Brace yourselves for growth, epic battles, and world-saving missions as Mori Jin and his competitors go on to fight against some divine forces.
Key Features of “GOH – The God of Highschool”
- Experience the Entire Original Webtoon
- Collect and Battle with Iconic Characters
- Infinite Possibilities with In-Game Currency
- Missions Tailored for New Users
Prepare for an exhilarating journey that will redefine your mobile gaming experience. Immerse yourself in thrilling battles, captivating storytelling, and countless hours of adventure as you step into the shoes of the main character and embark on a quest to safeguard the world.
“GOH – The God of Highschool” will be available on both iOS and Android platforms
About MY PLAY FOR ASIA
MY PLAY FOR ASIA PTE. LTD. is a gaming powerhouse founded by experts with years of experience in game development and publishing. Through the pursuit of technological development and innovation, MY PLAY FOR ASIA has achieved continuous growth and released various game services that cater to the diverse demands of passionate players.
Among the titles under MY PLAY FOR ASIA’s banner are the hardcore action idle RPG Bacchus, the free-to-play fantasy MMORPG Lime Odyssey, and the clicker-based café simulation game Paka’s Coffee.