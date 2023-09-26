Cambodia Studies Skytrain Feasibility for Increasing Population

Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet, said that the country is conducting feasibility studies on sky trains and subway systems in Phnom Penh to improve public transportation for a growing population.

According to the Khmer Times, Hun Manet made this statement during an interactive session held with 2,500 Cambodians living in the US and Canada.

The Prime Minister believes that land trains are “ no longer possible,” and that “studying sky and subway train systems in the city” is a rather positive alternative as the country aims to increase connectivity.

“If you want to see all borders and provinces, you can see as now we have connected bridges and roads in all places. We will have more bridges and roads and we are studying sky and subway train systems in the city as land trains are no longer possible for these infrastructures on the land because it is full of houses and the population is rising,” Hun Manet said.

Former PM Hun Sen had also said earlier that Phnom Penh is prioritizing a subway train development as its main transport system, with the aim to facilitate commuters traveling within Phnom Penh, as well as to the outskirts of the city to Kandal Province.

To that effect, a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has projected an estimated cost of USD 1.8 billion for the construction of a sky train.