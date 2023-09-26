Tropical Depression from Vietnam to Hit Laos This Week

A tropical depression originating off the coast of Vietnam, bringing torrential rainfall to the central parts of the country has now weakened and entered Laos as a low-pressure system.

Vietnam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that the low pressure was centered in southern Laos this morning with a wind speed of less than 39 kph. It is expected to move in a west-northwesterly trajectory at 15 kph, continue weakening, and eventually dissipate.

According to a recent notice from the Lao Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, many provinces of Laos will experience moderate to severe rainfall from Tuesday to Wednesday, and some will also be affected by the storm’s powerful winds.

Due to the weakening storm, Houaphanh, Xieng Khouang, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury, Vientiane Capital, Xaysomboun, Vientiane, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Salavanh, Champasack, Sekong, and Attapeu will experience heavy rainfall.

A warning was also included in the notice, advising residents of the aforementioned provinces to be extra vigilant and wary of potential flooding, particularly in the central and southern provinces.