Youth Climate Action Conference Held in Vientiane Last Week

Zero Waste Laos, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable living in Laos, hosted the Youth Climate Action Conference at ICTC in Vientiane, with support from the European Union Delegation to Laos, World Vision, and the Norwegian People’s Aid.

The conference was inaugurated by high-level government officials and sectors, including Mrs. Khanthaly Siriphongphan, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Ms. Ina Marčiulionytė, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Laos, and Mr. Syamphone Sengchandala, Director General of the Department of Climate Change, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Around 400 participants representing a diverse range of backgrounds and organizations attended the conference, alongside 20 organizations, including youth-led youth focus groups as well as development partners, that work on climate action. At the event, participants learned about climate change, its impacts on Laos, and what they can do to take action.

The conference has several interactive activities, including a climate challenge contest, booth visits, and a video competition. The winners of the video competition and climate challenge contest were awarded prizes by Mrs. Khanthaly Siriphongphan and Ms. Ina Marčiulionytė.

“We are thrilled to have hosted the Youth Climate Action Conference today,” said Ms. Souksaveuy Keotiamchanh, Founder of Zero Waste Laos. “It is important for young people to have a voice in the climate conversation, and this conference provided them with an opportunity to learn, connect, and take action.”

Mrs. Khanthaly Siriphongphan, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, said that green schools are a priority of the Ministry of Education and Sport. Hence, this project is very well aligned and contributes to climate action and Green School.

“Climate change is a serious threat to Laos, but it is also an opportunity for young people to lead the way in building a more sustainable future,” said Ms. Ina Marčiulionytė, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Laos. “The European Union is proud to support the Youth Climate Action Conference and the young people who are working to make a difference.”

Zero Waste Laos would like to thank the European Union in Laos, the Norwegian People’s Aid, World Vision, Save the Children, and other partners for their support in helping Zero Waste Laos create more green space in schools and promote climate action,” said Ms. Souksaveuy Keotiamchanh. “Their support has been invaluable, and we are grateful for their partnership.”