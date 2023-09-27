Silk Road Connects the World, Light and Shadow Shine for Ten Years. The 10th Silk Road International Film Festival Opens in Fuzhou.





FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – The opening ceremony of the 10th Silk Road International Film Festival was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on the evening of September 25.The Silk Road connects the world, light and shadow shine for ten years. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Silk Road International Film Festival. The film festival will highlight the theme of the “10th anniversary,” being committed to “Sharing Silk Road Stories in Collaboration with Partners from across the Globe,” telling the stories of the BRI and integration of civilizations with lens and images, and striving to create a grand event for global film and cultural exchange.During the festival, nine main activities will be held, including the Golden Silk Road Awards, the “Decade of Silk Road, Blessed Movie” film achievement exhibition, a BRI national film exhibition, a film panorama, a film forum, and film market, and more. Among them, the BRI national film exhibition has invited countries and regions involved in the BRI to participate and build an international exchange platform that will effectively promote cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation in the film and television industry. The “Blessed Movie Echoed on Silk Road in Fujian and Shaanxi” activity vividly showcases the cultural achievements on brilliant Silk Road civilizations and films in Fuzhou and Xi’an.Compared with previous film festivals, this year’s film festival has four highlights:First, this festival highlights the theme of the “10th anniversary.” It will hold a series of activities centered around the theme, including the “Decade of Silk Road, Blessed Movie” exhibition, the “Blessed Movie Echoed on Silk Road in Fujian and Shaanxi” activity. With films as a bond, it systematically summarizes its glorious journey over the past decade to promote cultural cooperation, and development and inheritance of the Silk Road civilization, and vividly showcases the cultural achievements on brilliant Silk Road civilizations and films in Fuzhou and Xi’an.Second, this festival focuses on the establishment of an international exchange platform. More than 140 foreign guests from 40 countries and 10 international sister cities (based on the actual situation on site) attended the festival. The Golden Silk Road Awards have received about 500 submissions from 84 countries and regions, among which 140 films will be selected for re-evaluation by the jury and shortlisted for ten Golden Silk Road Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Documentary Film. Besides, a BRI national film exhibition will be held, inviting countries and regions involved in the BRI to participate and promote cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation in the film and television industry.Third, the festival strives to create a film feast for the people. It will adhere to the principle of putting people at the center, and closely align with the needs of the masses in event planning, film screenings, and other aspects, making every effort to create a feast of films and a festival for the people. With Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Center and Minyue River Town as main venues, and historical and cultural blocks such as the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys and Liangcuo as supporting venues, the city-wide film carnival consists of a series of dream-building themed cultural activities for the people, including a film culture fair, a film costume and prop exhibition, immersive performances, and a light and shadow show, creating a strong atmosphere of full participation and shared enjoyment for all.Fourth, the festival will boost development driven by industrialization. It will help gather momentum and promote industrial development. By pooling superior resources at home and abroad, it will carefully organize the main forum on film exchange and cooperation among countries and regions along the Belt and Road, and two sub-forums on film investment and financing, and the integrated development of films and tourism along the Belt and Road. It will also hold six themed activities, including a project launch and investment conference, an international film screening, the Belt and Road film and tourism industry alliance, a youth film festival, the “Film and City,” and a themed night market. The festival will spare no effort in building a professional platform for film transactions, a main base for cultural exchanges, and an incubator for industrial projects, and cultivating a more promising market for the development of the film and television industry.The 10th Silk Road International Film Festival will conclude on September 27 and the results of the Golden Silk Road Awards will be announced at that time.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.