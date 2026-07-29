Chinese Commerce Chamber Urges Businesses in Laos to Cut Ties with Scam Networks

The General Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Laos has told its members to check their businesses, properties and services to make sure they do not help online scam networks operate.

The chamber issued a notice warning companies that scam operations have harmed victims and damaged the reputation of Chinese businesses in Laos.

It asked businesses to inspect properties they control, including offices, factories, warehouses, dormitories and commercial buildings, and check whether criminals use them for illegal activities.

The chamber also told companies to screen tenants carefully and avoid providing suspected scam groups with office space, internet connections, equipment, recruitment services or financial support.

Businesses that discover suspicious activities should report them to Lao authorities and the chamber. Companies that help scam networks could lose their chamber membership and face legal action.

Cybercrime Crackdown Expands Across Laos

The warning comes as Laos expands its crackdown on online fraud, cybercrime and illegal gambling networks. Police have arrested hundreds of suspects in recent raids, including Chinese nationals accused of involvement in scam operations.

A Ministry of Public Security order issued on 15 July directs authorities to intensify efforts against cybercrime, fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal labour, and online gambling. The order establishes task forces, requires authorities to report suspicious activities, and requires CCTV operators to provide footage to police when requested. It also warns against supporting scam or gambling operations, with violators facing fines and asset confiscation.

On 14 July, police arrested 122 suspects during coordinated raids on seven rented houses in Sisattanak district. The suspects included Chinese, Malaysian, Brazilian, Myanmar, Uruguayan, and Pakistani nationals. Authorities said one property alone housed 34 Chinese nationals.

Two separate operations in early July led to the arrest of 28 Chinese nationals allegedly linked to an online gambling network at SanJiang Market and 26 Chinese nationals accused of running a fake South Korean stock investment scam promoted through social media.

Authorities have also transferred large numbers of Chinese suspects to China for further legal action. On 24 June, Laos handed over 170 Chinese nationals through the Boten International Border Checkpoint after police accused them of operating telecommunications and online scam schemes while living and working illegally in Laos.